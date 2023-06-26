Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,350 ($17.27) target price on the stock.
Burford Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON:BUR opened at GBX 988 ($12.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,353.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,050.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 827.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 478 ($6.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,136 ($14.54).
Burford Capital Company Profile
