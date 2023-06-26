Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,350 ($17.27) target price on the stock.

Burford Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:BUR opened at GBX 988 ($12.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,353.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,050.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 827.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 478 ($6.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,136 ($14.54).

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

