Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 14514679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.66.
Bezant Resources Company Profile
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, cobalt, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Cyprus, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
