BHP Group’s (BHP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.07) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.71) to GBX 2,500 ($31.99) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($32.63) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.83) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.43) to GBX 2,200 ($28.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($32.63) to GBX 2,370 ($30.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,461.67 ($31.50).

LON:BHP traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,332.50 ($29.85). 413,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,142. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.07, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($25.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.86). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,364.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,523.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

