Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Down 0.0 %

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.30. 1,435,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $74.87 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

