Bill Few Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.8% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,373 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 205,402 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 43,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 47,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $108.61. 1,181,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,881. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

