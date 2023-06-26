Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,701. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

