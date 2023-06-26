Bill Few Associates Inc. Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.02. The company had a trading volume of 229,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $145.51.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.