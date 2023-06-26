Bill Few Associates Inc. Takes $399,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,793.9% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 149,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 144,362 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $361.77. 14,150,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,343,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.96. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

