Bill Few Associates Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,572,000. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,665,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,419,000.

CGMU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,637. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

