Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $365.50

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $365.50 and last traded at $365.50, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $371.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.98 and a 200-day moving average of $412.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
Read More
