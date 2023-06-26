BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Troy Wichterman Sells 541 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $12,664.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,386.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Troy Wichterman sold 560 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $12,997.60.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 137 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $2,659.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 306,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

