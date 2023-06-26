BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $460.00 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $460.00 million and $13.41 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002223 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002669 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

