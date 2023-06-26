BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.69

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 2249699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

