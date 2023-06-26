BNB (BNB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $427.80 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. BNB has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion and $427.80 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $235.13 or 0.00778898 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,851,978 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,852,110.68480125. The last known price of BNB is 235.80682457 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1468 active market(s) with $416,177,428.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.