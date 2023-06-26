Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.08 and last traded at $54.78. Approximately 680,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,692,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,832,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $857,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,628,000 after acquiring an additional 528,634 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

