Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOR shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of VOR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,294. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

