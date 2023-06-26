Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 381.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Alcoa Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $58.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.