Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.18. 3,324,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,736,049. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.