Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,925,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Insider Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $65,428.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,986.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,614 shares of company stock worth $2,505,175 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $13.95. 252,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.