Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 350 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.5 %

MKC traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.30. The company had a trading volume of 357,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,622. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

