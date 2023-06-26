Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

