Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.91. 918,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,852. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

