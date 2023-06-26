Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,650 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

CC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 388,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,687. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

