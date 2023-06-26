Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.59 and its 200-day moving average is $179.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

