Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,249 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 287,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

