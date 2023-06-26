Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.22. 862,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,289. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

