Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean Stock Performance

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RIG traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.33. 5,974,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,193,490. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Recommended Stories

