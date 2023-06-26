Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of American States Water stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,156. American States Water has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $179,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

American States Water Profile



American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

