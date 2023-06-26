Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,632 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,897,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,525,000 after acquiring an additional 321,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.1 %

AEM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 652,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,077. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

