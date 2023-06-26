Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.25.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
