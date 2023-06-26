Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

