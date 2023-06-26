Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 18.8% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,645 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,148. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $824.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $720.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.92. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

