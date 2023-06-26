Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Price Target at C$52.10

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$42.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$40.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.90.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 4.5075988 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.65%.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.