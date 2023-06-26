Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $3,964.44

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,908.89.
DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Diageo Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of DEO opened at $169.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
