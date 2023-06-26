Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $3,964.44

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,908.89.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DEO opened at $169.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

About Diageo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.