Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) PT at $323.43

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.43.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $300.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.