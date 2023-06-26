Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) PT at $323.43

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.43.
HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.
Insider Activity at Home Depot
In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot
Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE HD opened at $300.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.46.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.
Home Depot Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
Featured Stories
