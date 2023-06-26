Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

