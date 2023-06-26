Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.83) to GBX 2,850 ($36.47) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,841.67.

Bunzl Trading Down 2.2 %

BZLFY opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

About Bunzl

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.5118 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

