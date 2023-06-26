Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $82.23. 1,298,141 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.