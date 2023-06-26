Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.97. 8,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average of $151.48. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.93.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

