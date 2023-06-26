Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $207,728,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $101.25. 605,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,510. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

