Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 12,520.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $71.61. 41,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,490. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

