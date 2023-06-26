Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,451 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.85. 252,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,743. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.