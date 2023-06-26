Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,936,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.97% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,550,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,121,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 355,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 31,408 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 25.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TBF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,026. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $24.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

