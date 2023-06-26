Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.14.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

