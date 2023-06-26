Cardano Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.80 billion and approximately $209.90 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,859.44 or 0.06146564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00043517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,921,478,501 coins and its circulating supply is 34,935,442,811 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

