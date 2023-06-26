CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $327,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $99,730,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 46.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 817,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.