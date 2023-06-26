Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.30.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,287,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,637,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $224.66 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $182.69 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.93.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

