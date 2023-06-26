CashBackPro (CBP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.44 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002332 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $76.44 million and $102,680.59 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,214.98 or 1.00047302 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.71696408 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $126,713.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

