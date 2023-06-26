CashBackPro Tops 1-Day Volume of $102,908.55 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002323 BTC on major exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and approximately $102,908.55 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,097.72 or 1.00092675 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.70400538 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $102,653.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.