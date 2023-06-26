CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.59 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
