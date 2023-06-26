CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.59 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $418,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.