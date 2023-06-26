Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

CPRX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,913.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,339 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.